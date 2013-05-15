Gray TV Stations to Stream Through Syncbak

All 41 Gray TV stations will be carried on the internet TV platform Syncbak in the coming weeks, enabling stations to stream their signal to in-market consumers.

By partnering with Syncbak, said Gray, the group can replicate its existing national, local and affiliate partnerships on the internet and mobile devices.

"Gray Television was one of the very first broadcasters to launch mobile DTV service," noted Bob Prather, Gray president and COO. "Over the past few months, Syncbak has proven that they can provide another critical route to reach our local viewers. We are therefore excited to be able to improve our local products by adding all of our stations to the Syncbak platform."

Syncbak uses location-based authentication technology to enable stations to stream their content. Gray has been testing Syncbak's system at four stations for several months. The station group will start the rollout in the next few weeks, streaming "all programs within their schedules that have been cleared for streaming to the local viewers within each station's market," said Gray in a statement.

"We are thrilled with Gray Television's vote of confidence," says Jack Perry, Syncbak's founder and CEO. "We look forward to helping them deliver great programming to viewers wherever they are, on whatever device they decide to use."

The Gray stations include WVLT Knoxville, WSAZ Charleston-Huntington (W.V.) and WOWT Omaha (Neb.).

Syncbak's technology is being tested in more than 150 television stations in 98 markets.