Gray TV Stations Launch Syncbak Apps

Gray Television has partnered with online television outfit Syncbak to offer digital apps to in-market users that allows them to watch the Gray stations' content on their mobile devices. The apps do not include Big Four network programming, and consumers can only watch while in a given station's market.

"We know that our viewers want their local stations wherever they are, on whatever device they have in hand," said Hilton Howell, Gray president and CEO. "We are thrilled that we can give our viewers the local news and popular syndicated content that they want, when they want it."

The app works on smart phones, iPads and various other tablet and mobile devices and is available in the App store and Google Play.

"Gray now joins the more than 200 broadcast stations that have chosen Syncbak for their mobile broadcast solution," says Jack Perry, Syncbak founder and CEO, "and we are pleased that Gray is among the first in their markets to provide on-the-go mobile access to viewers."