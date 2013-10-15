Gray TV Revamps Logo, Web Site
Gray Television has redesigned its logo and its Web site.
The new logo is described as a "Gray lens"--actually it is in color--"through which millions of people across the country see the world."
The colors in the logo were drawn from its various station logos and combine to form both a lens and the "G" in Gray.
Gray also announced Tuesday it is upping its previously announced debt offering by $75 million to repay an outstanding loan.
