Gray TV Plans to Add MyNet to KNSB Lincoln

Gray Television has agreed to acquire KSNB Lincoln from

Colins Broadcasting. Pappas operates KSNB, a former Fox affiliate that is now

independent.





The price is $1.25 million and the deal requires regulatory

approval. Gray owns CBS affiliate KOLN, the market leader in DMA No. 105.





Bob Prather, Gray Television president and COO, said KSNB

will likely get a MyNetworkTV affiliation. KOLN currently has MyNet on its

multicast tier.





Prather says Gray may remain in acquisition mode.

"We're always looking," he says, "but we don't have anything

teed up at the moment."





Thomas Mitts heads up Colins.