Gray TV Plans to Add MyNet to KNSB Lincoln
Gray Television has agreed to acquire KSNB Lincoln from
Colins Broadcasting. Pappas operates KSNB, a former Fox affiliate that is now
independent.
The price is $1.25 million and the deal requires regulatory
approval. Gray owns CBS affiliate KOLN, the market leader in DMA No. 105.
Bob Prather, Gray Television president and COO, said KSNB
will likely get a MyNetworkTV affiliation. KOLN currently has MyNet on its
multicast tier.
Prather says Gray may remain in acquisition mode.
"We're always looking," he says, "but we don't have anything
teed up at the moment."
Thomas Mitts heads up Colins.
