Gray TV Names David Herrmann, Patience Hettrick General Managers

Gray Television said it promoted David Herrmann to general manager of KWCH-TV and KSCW-TV in Wichita, Kansas, and promoted Patience Hettrick to general manager of WGBB-TV and WSHM-LD in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Patience Hettrick (Image credit: Gray TV)

Both changes are effective immediately.

Herrmann, a Wichita native, early in his career was program director at KSAS-TV in Wichita and then an account executive at KAKE-TV. He moved to his third Wichita station becoming sales manager at KSNW-TV. He joined Gray’s WSAZ-TV in Charleston-Huntington in 2006.

He returned to Wichita with KAKE before joining KWCH as director of sales.

He succeeds Brad Moses, recently named by Gray as general manager of WTVG-TV, Toledo, Ohio.

Hettrick was station manager and news director at WGBB and WSHM. She had been reporting to Dana Neves, who had been overseeing WGBB as well as WFSB-TV, Hartford, since February when Steve Doerr left.

Hettrick has been news director at WGBB and WSHM since 2015. She added the station manager post earlier this year. She spent most of her career at WFSB-TV, Hartford. ■