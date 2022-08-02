Gray TV Names David Herrmann, Patience Hettrick General Managers
By Jon Lafayette published
New execs running stations in Wichita and Springfield
Gray Television said it promoted David Herrmann to general manager of KWCH-TV and KSCW-TV in Wichita, Kansas, and promoted Patience Hettrick to general manager of WGBB-TV and WSHM-LD in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Both changes are effective immediately.
Herrmann, a Wichita native, early in his career was program director at KSAS-TV in Wichita and then an account executive at KAKE-TV. He moved to his third Wichita station becoming sales manager at KSNW-TV. He joined Gray’s WSAZ-TV in Charleston-Huntington in 2006.
He returned to Wichita with KAKE before joining KWCH as director of sales.
He succeeds Brad Moses, recently named by Gray as general manager of WTVG-TV, Toledo, Ohio.
Hettrick was station manager and news director at WGBB and WSHM. She had been reporting to Dana Neves, who had been overseeing WGBB as well as WFSB-TV, Hartford, since February when Steve Doerr left.
Hettrick has been news director at WGBB and WSHM since 2015. She added the station manager post earlier this year. She spent most of her career at WFSB-TV, Hartford. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.