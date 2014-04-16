Gray TV Launches Digital Marketing Service LocalX

Gray Television has launched the digital marketing solution LocalX Marketing, which it says offers a new suite of products and services to local businesses throughout Gray’s TV markets. Gray envisions current and new advertisers alike coming on board for the new service.

LocalX’s offerings include mobile and responsive design, search engine optimization, social media management, e-commerce, database management, call tracking, and reputation management. It has “teams of specialized experts to provide fully customizable solutions for local businesses and local non-profits to grow and thrive in the digital space,” said Gray in a statement.

“LocalX is one more innovative way this company serves its communities, while helping local businesses thrive in a shifting digital landscape," said Hilton Howell, CEO.

Gray owns or services TV stations in 40 markets. It is partnering with TrafficBuilders for back-end support of LocalX.

The service provides “professional and enterprise level digital marketing services” to local clients. "While others have struggled in this space, LocalX Marketing is designed for a high level of service and excellent profitability right from the launch," said Jason Effinger, Gray senior VP of media and technology.

The first phase of the rollout involves 19 Gray markets, with it completed by the fourth quarter.