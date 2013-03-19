Gray TV Launches CBS Affiliate in DMA No. 209

Gray Television's KNPL in North Platte, Neb., signs on as a

CBS affiliate Sept. 1. North Platte is DMA No. 209 out of 210 and it does not

have a CBS affiliate.





"This new affiliation agreement is a welcome

opportunity to enhance CBS's service to viewers in central Nebraska with the

Network's first home station in North Platte," said Diana Wilkin,

president of CBS affiliate relations. "It also builds on a very successful

partnership we've long had with Gray Television in Lincoln and Grand Island,

among many other markets."





Hoak Media is a monster in North Plate, its NBC affiliate

KNOP taking around 79% of the revenue, according to BIA/Kelsey. It also owns

the Fox affiliate there.





The market features around 14,700 TV homes, according to

Nielsen.





KNPL will air in local HD. Elsewhere in Nebraska, Gray

Television recently acquired KSNB Lincoln; it also owns KOLN in DMA No. 105.





"As the owner and operator of multiple CBS affiliates

across the country, we greatly value the consistent quality and strength of

CBS's entertainment, news and sports programming, which perfectly complement

the outstanding broadcasts produced by our stations," said Bob Prather,

president and COO of Gray. "We're looking forward to adding KNPL to our

portfolio of CBS stations."



