Gray TV Launches CBS Affiliate in DMA No. 209
Gray Television's KNPL in North Platte, Neb., signs on as a
CBS affiliate Sept. 1. North Platte is DMA No. 209 out of 210 and it does not
have a CBS affiliate.
"This new affiliation agreement is a welcome
opportunity to enhance CBS's service to viewers in central Nebraska with the
Network's first home station in North Platte," said Diana Wilkin,
president of CBS affiliate relations. "It also builds on a very successful
partnership we've long had with Gray Television in Lincoln and Grand Island,
among many other markets."
Hoak Media is a monster in North Plate, its NBC affiliate
KNOP taking around 79% of the revenue, according to BIA/Kelsey. It also owns
the Fox affiliate there.
The market features around 14,700 TV homes, according to
Nielsen.
KNPL will air in local HD. Elsewhere in Nebraska, Gray
Television recently acquired KSNB Lincoln; it also owns KOLN in DMA No. 105.
"As the owner and operator of multiple CBS affiliates
across the country, we greatly value the consistent quality and strength of
CBS's entertainment, news and sports programming, which perfectly complement
the outstanding broadcasts produced by our stations," said Bob Prather,
president and COO of Gray. "We're looking forward to adding KNPL to our
portfolio of CBS stations."
