Gray TV Grabs Inergize Weather Program

Gray Television is adding Inergize Digital’s iMapWeather solution, which offers interactive forecasts, radar images and “real time storms down to the street level,” according to Inergize, to the Websites at 30 of its stations. The program is live on the Gray stations.

“Inergize Digital supplied an online weather solution that met all of our weather and business needs,” said Gray V.P. of New Media Lisa Bishop. “iMapWeather is already generating a positive response. Our consumers are thrilled with street-level weather and our advertisers are already seeing a return.”

Inergize Digital Senior V.P./General Manager Jason Gould says iMapWeather will boost revenue on the Websites. “Stations can now sell vibrant pre-roll video and static ad positions to generate revenue,” he said, “all while locally branding iMapWeather to consumers.”

Minneapolis-based Inergize handles digital solutions for TV stations owned by the likes of Scripps and Newport Television.