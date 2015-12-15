Gray TV, The CW Ink Affiliate Agreement Extension, Add 4 New Stations

Gray Television announced Tuesday a multi-year extension for its affiliate agreements with The CW.

Four new Gray stations — WMVT-D2 in Madison, Wis., KXJB-D2 in Fargo, N. D., KALB-D3 in Alexandria, La. and KYLX-LD2 Laredo, Texas. — are included in the deal, which covers 23 U.S. markets, making Gray the country’s second largest carrier of CW stations.

"Over the past two years, we have aggressively grown and expanded our CW portfolio," said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Gray CEO. "Meanwhile, The CW's continuing ratings increases and program successes have made CW's programming more valuable to our audiences, clients, and MVPD partners. We are therefore thrilled to again take a bold step forward with The CW through several new affiliations as well as a longer and stronger relationship with the network."

"Gray has been a tremendous affiliate partner for The CW, and we are delighted to extend and further expand our relationship with them," said Chris Brooks, senior VP, network distribution, The CW. "We look forward to continued growth and shared success with Gray Television, working together with their existing CW stations as well as in the new markets around the country."

Below is the list of Gray stations with newly extended CW affiliations:

WBXX in Knoxville, Tenn.

WKYT-D2 in Lexington, Ky.

KSCW in Wichita, Kan.

WQCW in Charleston, W. Va.

KCZ in Springfield, Mo.

WTVG-D2 in Toledo, Ohio

KWTX-D2/KBTX-D2 in Waco, Texas

KSFY-D2 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

WAGT-D2 in Augusta, Ga.

KNOE-D3 in Monroe, La.

WSWG-D3 in Albany, Ga.

WJHG-D2 in Panama City, Fla.

WTVY-D3 in Dothan, Ala.

WBKO-D3 in Bowling Green, Ky.

KJCT-LD2 in Grand Junction, Colo.

WTOK-D3 in Meridian, Miss.

KMVT-D2 in Twin Falls, Idaho

KCWY-D2 in Casper, Wyo.

KGWN-D3 in Cheyenne, Wyo.