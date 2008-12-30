Gray TV Claims Retrans Deals With All Large Operators

Gray Television said Monday that it had reached additional retransmission-consent agreements in principle with substantially all of its large cable operators, to date completing a total of 27 such deals involving about 3.3 million cable subscribers.

In addition, Gray TV, which operates 36 stations in 30 markets, said it has reached numerous agreements in principle with smaller cable operators. All of these agreements in principle are subject to the completion and execution of definitive agreements.

Earlier this month, the broadcaster had reported agreements in principle with 20 large cable operators.

The most recent deals with large cable operators, and a number of completed cable and satellite agreements, are anticipated to provide about $11 million of incremental cash retransmission-consent revenue during 2009.

