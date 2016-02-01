Gray TV Board Chairman Billy Mayher Dies at 77

Dr. William E. Mayher, III, the longtime chairman of the Gray Television board, died Sunday in Athens, Ga. He was 77.

Mayher, chairman since August 1993, served on and chaired nearly every board committee at some point during his tenure. He was at the helm of the board as Gray blossomed from a small newspaper publisher and broadcaster into a giant television group.

"Billy's tremendous strength of character was as great as his remarkable humility for all that this brilliant man achieved – and gave – throughout his life,” said Hilton Howell, Gray’s vice-chairman, president and CEO. “Gray is a better company because of Billy's leadership, and we will continue to dedicate ourselves to the values that he imparted to us."

Mayher spent nearly three decades as a neurosurgeon in Albany, Ga. The many boards and organizations he chaired and served on also included Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, the Medical College of Georgia Foundation, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame.

There will be a funeral service 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany.