Gray TV Adds Three CBS Affiliates in Smaller Markets

Gray Television has added CBS network programming to its WECP Panama City; WSVF Harrisonburg, Va.; and WIYE in Parkersburg, W.V., stations. The affiliations start in the fall, and all three will be viewed over-the-air, on cable and on satellite TV.

"We welcome this exciting opportunity to expand our long-standing successful partnership with CBS with these new affiliation agreements," said Bob Prather, president and COO of Gray. "As the owner of more CBS affiliates than any other group operator, we highly value the quality entertainment, news and sports programming the network provides to our viewers and advertisers."

Panama City is DMA No. 159. Harrisonburg is No. 178. Parkersburg is No. 192. None currently have a CBS affiliate, according to BIA/Kelsey's Investing in Television Market Report.

Diana Wilkin, president of CBS Affiliate Relations, welcomed the new affiliates. "This is a unique opportunity to sign three new affiliations at the same time with one group operator, which speaks to Gray Television's impressive leadership as a station operator with a 24/7 commitment to the communities they serve," she said. "It's a natural combination of our many strengths. We are pleased and proud to once again establish a home base for CBS in each of these markets."