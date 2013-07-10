Gray Television Restructures Corporate

Gray Television has restructured its corporate officers a

few weeks after Robert Prather, former president and COO, resigned. Gray has

eliminated the positions of COO and regional VP, and five senior VPs now report

to Hilton Howell, president and CEO.





Nick Waller oversees the Mid-Atlantic and South regions, Bob

Smith has the Midwest and West and Jason Effinger is senior VP of media and

technology, a new role in the company. Jim Ryan, senior VP of finance and CFO,

will continue in that role. Kevin Latek, general counsel, becomes senior VP of

business affairs.





Other moves include promoting Charlie Effinger to VP of

corporate development and Lisa Guill to VP of production.





"We are excited to create a new management structure

that will allow us to be decisive, innovative and agile," said Howell.

"Just as important, our new structure is scalable in a way that allows us

to grow our company and our local brands quickly."





Howell has been on the Gray board since 1993.