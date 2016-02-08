Gray Television Completes Four Retrans Deals

Gray Television has successfully renewed retransmission consent agreements with four cable operators, including Time Warner Cable and Buckeye Cable. The new long-term deals span over 900,000 Big Four affiliated subscribers in 16 markets nationwide.

"Our new agreements build on strong local relationships between our companies as well as mutual respect for the significant value that each side brings to the bargaining table," said Robert J. Folliard, III, Gray's deputy general counsel. "While retransmission negotiations are never easy, these operators shared our commitment to find common ground quickly and quietly to ensure that our mutual customers continue to enjoy uninterrupted delivery of our local television stations."

Gray added that it is working to complete the final retrans agreement that expired at the end of 2015.