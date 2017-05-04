Gray Strikes Deal to Buy WCAX Burlington for $29M

Continuing a spate of acquisitions, Gray Television Thursday announced it has struck a deal with Mt. Mansfield Television to buy CBS affiliate WCAX Burlington, Vt., for $29 million.

The move, subject to FCC approval, would put Gray in a market that covers Vermont capital Montpelier, as well as colleges and universities including the University of Vermont, SUNY Plattsburgh and Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, the company said.

WCAX was Vermont’s first TV station and has been owned by the same family company, Mt. Mansfield, since it signed on 60-plus years ago.

Gray in 2017 has already has added five other stations to its portfolio—CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates in Fairbanks, Ala., an ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisc., and an NBC affiliate covering the Illinois and Iowa region in the Quad Cities market.