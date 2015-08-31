Gray to Sell Own National Ads After Terminating Agreements With Katz, CoxReps

Gray Television is ending essentially all of its national ad sales representation agreements with Katz Media Group and CoxReps, setting up a new direct sales approach for 2016 and beyond. Currently, Gray manages direct national ad sales at around one-quarter of its TV stations but will expand to nearly all its stations by January.

"Katz and CoxReps have served Gray's stations very well over many years," said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Gray's CEO and president, in a statement. "After very careful consideration, we have determined that the rapidly changing marketplace now requires that nearly all of our stations directly interface with national advertising agencies and clients."

Spearheading the national sales efforts will be Becky Meyer. Previously VP of sales for Katz Media Group’s continental television sales division in Chicago, Meyer has been hired as VP of national sales by Gray. In addition, Mike Jones, formerly a VP with Continental, was named national director of political sales.

Gray expects to save $8-9 million next year after increased personnel has offset national ad sales commissions.