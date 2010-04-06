Gray Revenue Down 18% in Fourth Quarter

Gray Television reported revenues of $77.5 million in the

fourth quarter, down 18% from the same quarter the year before. Local ad

revenue was up 5%, national ad revenue was down 1%, and Internet revenue was

flat.

Gray reported that political advertising was down 82% in the

quarter, while retransmission consent revenue was $3.7 million-a 346% bump over

the same quarter in 2008.

Gray also tallied $600,000 in the quarter for consulting

with seven Young Broadcasting stations.

"While we continue to operate our business in a challenging

environment, our actual operating results exceeded our initial forecasts," Gray

said in a statement. "We have experienced improvements in our core local and

national advertising revenue in 2009 and believe we are well positioned to

benefit from expected increases in political advertising in 2010."

Gray amended its senior credit facility last week to give

the broadcaster more financial flexibility. Among other things, the amendment

reduces the lenders' revolving commitments from $50

million to $40 million and provides Gray with additional flexibility to

issue certain debt securities, the proceeds going towards repaying outstanding

amounts under the senior credit facility.

"This amendment provides additional flexibility to

improve our capital structure, and to strategically access the capital markets,

subject to market and other conditions, to enable us to repay existing

obligations, and strengthens our position as we move forward in these

challenging economic conditions," said President/COO Robert S. Prather Jr.

Gray TV said the revenue picture looks much brighter in

2010. "In 2009, we renegotiated many of our cable distribution contracts, which

resulted in increased retransmission consent revenue," it said. "We continue to

integrate new strategies into our stations' websites intended to generate

additional revenue. We continue to experiment with new technologies, such as

mobile television, in order to lay the ground work for new revenue streams in

the future."

Atlanta-based Gray operates 36 stations in 30 markets.