Gray Reups with CBS

Gray Television Inc. and CBS have inked a new long-term affiliation pact for 16 Gray stations in Midwest and Southern markets. Gray owns more CBS stations than any other station group outside of CBS parent Viacom Inc.’s own group.

“The deal we're announcing today is historic, the most CBS affiliates to ever renew their affiliations at one time. It's a reaffirmation of the outstanding business relationship we have with Gray, one that will continue for many years to come,” Peter Schruth, president, affiliate relations, said in a statement.

The renewals cover WVLT Knoxville, Tenn.; WKYT Lexington, Ky.; WYMT Hazard, Ky.; KKTV Colorado Springs, Colo.; KBTX Bryan, Tex.; KWTX Waco, Tex..; KOLN Lincoln, Neb.; KGIN Grand Island, Neb.; WCTV Tallahassee, Fla.; WRDW Augusta, Ga.; WSAW Wausau, Wis.; WIFR Rockford, Ill.; WIBW Topeka, Kan.; KXII Sherman, Tex.; WTVY Dothan, Ala.; and WCAV Charlottesville, Va.

Gray’s CBS stations reach more than 3.2 million U.S. TV households.

