Gray Promotes Matt Moran To Senior Managing VP

Gray Television said it promoted Matt Moran to senior managing VP.

Moran had been regional VP overseeing Gray’s TV stations in Binghamton and Watertown, New York. In his new post he will oversee a group of Gray stations in the midwest.

Previously Moran had been general manager of Gray’s stations in Cleveland, WOIO-TV, WUAB-TV and WTCL. He joined Gray as general sales manager at WQCW-TV in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia and later became GM of the station.

Gray also announced that Matt Jaquint was named chief revenue officer and Mike King was promoted to chief marketing officer.

Jaquint and King had been senior managing VPs at the company and will continue to oversee groups of Gray stations and digital properties.

In his new role Jaquint will develop ad sales strategies and lead new business development initiatives and sales training programs. King will oversee marketing and brand strategy for company-wide and multi-market station initiatives. King will also lead Gray’s design and marketing groups, as well as its recruiting team.