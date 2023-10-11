Gray Promotes Jason Hall To VP, Spanish Media Sales
Exec handles sales for Gray’s 42 Telemundo stations
Gray Television said it promoted Jason Hall to VP of Spanish Media Sales for the Gray TV Telemundo Station Group.
Hall has been senior director of Spanish Media Sales for Gray’s 42 Telemundo stations since joining the company in August of 2022.
“Jason’s Hispanic media sales expertise has been key to our Telemundo stations and overall sales success. Jason’s track record with Gray has been invaluable, and we look forward to having him continue leading the charge for Spanish language media sales at Gray,” Susan Sim Oh, VP of strategy and operations, Gray TV Telemundo Station Group, said.
Before joining Gray, Hall was with Audacy, Estrella Media and Univision.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.