Gray Promotes Jason Hall To VP, Spanish Media Sales

Gray Television said it promoted Jason Hall to VP of Spanish Media Sales for the Gray TV Telemundo Station Group.

Hall has been senior director of Spanish Media Sales for Gray’s 42 Telemundo stations since joining the company in August of 2022.

“Jason’s Hispanic media sales expertise has been key to our Telemundo stations and overall sales success. Jason’s track record with Gray has been invaluable, and we look forward to having him continue leading the charge for Spanish language media sales at Gray,” Susan Sim Oh, VP of strategy and operations, Gray TV Telemundo Station Group, said.

Before joining Gray, Hall was with Audacy, Estrella Media and Univision.