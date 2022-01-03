Gray Names Stephanie Hedrick GM at KTTC-TV, Rochester, Minnesota

Gray Television said Stephanie Hedrick will be general manager of KTTC-TV in Rochester, Minnesota, effective January 10.

Stephanie Hedrick (Image credit: Gray Television)

Hedrick was news director at KWQC-TV, Gray’s NBC affiliate station in Davenport, Iowa. She succeeds Bryce Caldwell who is now GM at WHNS-TV, Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, as one of several Gray GMs moved to run stations acquired by Gray from Meredith Corp.

“As our News Director at KWQC for the past four years, Stephanie has proven herself to be an outstanding leader,” said Gray senior VP Mike King. “Under her leadership, KWQC has continued to grow market share and cemented its “Everywhere” brand in the minds of the Quad Cities viewers. She is an energetic, strategic thinking team builder who will join an already high performing team in Rochester.”

Hedrick began her TV career as a reporter/producer at Gray’s KWTX-TV in Waco, Texas. She became news director for Gray’s stations in Lincoln before moving to Davenport in 2017.■