Gray Names Four New General Managers

Four Gray Television-owned stations have new general managers, all of whom have been promoted within the company ranks. They are:

Jay Barton, who now heads WCAX, the Burlington, Vt., CBS affiliate Gray is in the process of acquiring from Mt. Mansfield Television. Barton has been general manager of Gray’s stations in Charlottesville, Va., since 2012. He succeeds Peter Martin, whose family has owned WCAX since its inception.

Kim Lee, who has been named general manager of WABI, the CBS affiliate in Bangor, Maine. Lee is a 15-year vet of the station, serving most recently as general manager. The station’s longtime general manager Mike Young retired.

Alan Chatman, who has taken the helm at WCJB, Gray’s ABC affiliate in Gainesville, Fla. The station’s general sales manager since 1994, Chatman succeeds Carolyn Barrett, who retired after 31 years in the job.

Eric Krebs, who has been running Gray’s Charlottesville stations (CBS affiliate WCAV, ABC affiliate WVAW and Fox affiliate WAHU) since Barton moved to Burlington. He has been Gray’s Charlottesville general sales manager for the past six years.