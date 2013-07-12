Gray Names Five New GMs

Gray Television on Friday appointed five new general managers.

Don Veselyis now VP and GM of NBC affiliate WMTV Madison; Heather Peeples is now VP and GM of CBS affiliate WCTV in Tallahassee; Vic Richardsis now VP and GM of NBC affiliate WOWT in Omaha; Susan Ramsett-Kretz is now VP and GM of CBS affiliate KOLN/KGIN and MY affiliate KSNB, both in Lincoln, Neb., and KNPL in North Platte, Neb.

Gray also announced the long-planned retirement of regional VP Don Ray. Ray has served as a regional VP since 2005 and as the GM of WSAZ Charleston/Huntington, W.V., since 1989. Matt Jaquint will take over for Ray at WSAZ Aug. 1. Jaquint was most recently the GM at Newport's KTVX and KUCW in Salt Lake City.

"We will miss Don's first-rate leadership of one of our dominant flagship stations, as well as his stewardship of his entire region," said Gray Television president and CEO Hilton Howell. "Don is a true broadcaster in the finest sense, committed to serving each community he touched."