Gray Names Curtis Miles GM of Kansas City Stations

Gray Television said it hired Curtis Miles to be general manager of its stations in Kansas City, KCTV and KSMO, effective January 3.

For the past five years, Miles was general manger of WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Miles replaces Andrew Stewart.

Before WAOW, Curtis spent 13 years with Disney’s ABC owned-station group, working at WLS-TV, Chicago and WTVD-TV, Raleigh. He also spent time doing news research at Frank N. Magid Associates. ■