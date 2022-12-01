Gray Names Curtis Miles GM of Kansas City Stations
Exec previously ran WAOW, Wausau, Wisconsin
Gray Television said it hired Curtis Miles to be general manager of its stations in Kansas City, KCTV and KSMO, effective January 3.
For the past five years, Miles was general manger of WAOW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Miles replaces Andrew Stewart.
Before WAOW, Curtis spent 13 years with Disney’s ABC owned-station group, working at WLS-TV, Chicago and WTVD-TV, Raleigh. He also spent time doing news research at Frank N. Magid Associates. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
