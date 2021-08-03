Gray Names Charity Holman GM at WVVA-TV, Bluefield W.Va.
She succeeds Frank Brady, who recently retired
Gray Television said it promoted Charity Holman to general manager of WVVA-TV, in Bluefield, West Virginia, which it acquired when it bought Quincy Media. The Quincy Media deal closed Monday.
Holman, who had been station manager, succeeds Frank Brady, who recently retired after more than 15 years with the stations and 47 years in broadcasting.
Before becoming station manager in 2019, Holman was general sales manager at WVVA. She joined the station in 2006.
Gray is also in the process of acquiring Meredith Corp.'s TV stations. When that deal closes, it will be the second-largest television broadcaster in the U.S. with stations serving 113 markets reaching 36% of U.S. households.
