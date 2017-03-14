Gray Moves Four Station Vets Into Top Jobs

Gray Television has appointed new general managers at four of its TV stations, bringing to eight the number of existing Gray employees who have been elevated to the position this year.

They are:

Susan Ramsett, who is now general manager of KWQC, the NBC affiliate in Davenport, Iowa. Ramsett most recently was general manager of CBS affiliates KOLN/KGIN and NBC affiliate KSNB in Lincoln, Neb., as well as NBC affiliate KNOP, CBS affiliate KNPL and Fox affiliate KIIT in North Platte, Neb.

Shannon Booth, who succeeds Ramsett as general manager of Gray’s stations in Lincoln and North Platte, Neb. She comes from ABC affiliate KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she has been brand marketing and creative services director.

Rick Rhoades, who will become the general manager of WLUC, the NBC affiliate in Marquette, Mich., on April 1 when Rob Jamros retires. Rhoades has been the station’s general sales manager for the past seven years.

Ken Long, who is now general manager of NBC affiliate WTAP, CBS affiliate WIYE and Fox affiliate WOVA in Parkersburg, W. Va. Long, the station’s sales manager since 2013, succeeds Roger Sheppard, who retired.