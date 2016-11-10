Gray Moves Into Fairbanks With Three Affiliates

Gray Television has added three Fairbanks, Alaska affiliates to its portfolio.

Gray-owned Northern Lights Media, which owns KTUU, Anchorage’s NBC affiliate, paid $8 million in cash for Fairbanks’ NBC affiliate KTVF, CBS affiliate KXD and Fox affiliate KFXF, the company said. KXD and KFXF are low power stations. All three Fairbanks stations were owned by Tanana Valley Television and Chena Broadcasting.

The deal will allow KTUU to up its coverage of interior Alaska and improve the news output across all of the stations, Gray said.

Gray hopes to close the deal, still subject to FCC approval, within the next few months, the company said.