Gray GM Changes: Mossman to WKYT, Gentner to WITN

Chris Mossman, president and general manager of WITN

Greenville-New Bern-Washington (N.C.), has been named general manager of WKYT

Lexington, replacing the retiring Wayne Martin. Mossman also assumes regional VP

duties for Gray Television's Kentucky and Tennessee stations.





Mark Gentner, WITN's general sales manager for five years,

replaces Mossman atop WITN. He will oversee, among other things, the final

stages of building WITN's new studio facility in Greenville.





"I am thrilled to be leading WITN at a time when it is

about to move into the premier broadcast facility in eastern North

Carolina," said Gentner. "While this will be a model for other modern

broadcast operations across the nation, it is important for us to remember that

we serve a wide geographical area and this will help us to be highly focused on

the needs of our viewers throughout the area."





Their promotions were previously reported in TVSpy.





Mossman was named General Manager of the Year by B&C in 2011 for his station stewardship

during Hurricane Irene.





WITN is an NBC affiliate, along with MyNetworkTV and Me-TV

channels, in DMA No. 100. WKYT is a CBS affiliate in DMA No. 64.