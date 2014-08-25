Gray, Fox Agree on Affiliation Terms

Gray Television and Fox have come to terms that "extend and renew the network affiliations for all of Gray's Fox network affiliated stations," said Gray. The 10 stations include KNDX/KXND in Bismarck/Minot, North Dakota; KXII in Sherman, Texas; and WCAV in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Gray looks forward to continuing its successful relationship with Fox," said Gray CEO Hilton H. Howell. "In addition to the new agreements announced today, we are also proud to have increased the number of Fox affiliated stations in our portfolio from five stations in five markets to ten stations serving eight markets in just the past four months."

In June, Gray closed on its 12-station, $335 million acquisition of Hoak Media and Parker Broadcasting.

Gray has also worked out agreements with CBS for its 26 CBS affiliates. CBS has been aggressive in getting partner stations to cough up reverse compensation.