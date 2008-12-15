Gray Forecasts $8.4 Million in 2009 Retrans

Gray Television announced it has reached retransmission consent agreements with “20 large cable operators involving approximately 2.4 million in-market cable subscribers.” Gray also said it inked “numerous agreements in principal” with smaller cable operators that are subject to the completion of definitive agreements.

Gray says its 2008 retrans haul will be about $3 million, thanks in part to done deals with EchoStar and Cox Cable. That should jump to at least $8.4 million next year on the back of the recently inked deals, and its “active negotiations with an additional ten large cable operators” representing a million subscribers.

Atlanta-based Gray operates 36 TV stations.