Gray fills KOLO posts

Gray Television Inc., which reached an agreement to purchase Smith TV's KOLO-TV

Reno, Nev., for $41.5 million in September, took over the station this week and quickly

replaced two vacant top management positions.

Terry Cole, who has been president and general manager of WJHG-TV Panama

City, Fla., is the new president and GM at KOLO-TV, and Matt James,

who has been station manager for KHSL-TV and KNVN-TV, Chico-Redding, Calif.,

becomes news director.