Gray fills KOLO posts
Gray Television Inc., which reached an agreement to purchase Smith TV's KOLO-TV
Reno, Nev., for $41.5 million in September, took over the station this week and quickly
replaced two vacant top management positions.
Terry Cole, who has been president and general manager of WJHG-TV Panama
City, Fla., is the new president and GM at KOLO-TV, and Matt James,
who has been station manager for KHSL-TV and KNVN-TV, Chico-Redding, Calif.,
becomes news director.
