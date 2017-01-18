Gray, Dish Strike Last-Minute Carriage Deal

Gray Television Tuesday night said it had averted a blackout on Dish, reaching a retransmission consent agreement “in principle” with the satellite company that covers all the group’s stations.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal came just one day after Gray made its dispute with Dish public, saying it expected to be dropped from the platform at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. A blackout would have caused Dish subscribers around the country to lose access to 99 Gray program streams, according to the company.