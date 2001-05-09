Graver takes VH1 programming post

Fred Graver, head of VH1's Internet group, has been named music network's new executive vice president of programming and production.

Graver most recently served as senior vice president of programming for the VH1 group, which includes VH1.com and Sonicnet.com. A veteran TV writer and producer, Graver said VH1 needs to focus its programming on contemporary music. "We're going to program to the perception that we're not about Milli Vanilli, Culture Club and old Police records," he said. "We're really about the music that you're listening to now." While shows such as Behind the Music and Pop Up Video continue to be the network's lifeblood, Graver said VH1 also will develop new reality programming and scripted series.