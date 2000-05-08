Grass Valley logs Kalypso orders
The Grass Valley Group says it has already received several million dollars in orders for its new Kalypso Video Production center, which combines switching and mix/effects capabilities. The Nevada City, Calif.-based company has shipped 30 Kalypso systems and has taken orders for over 60 more from news, sports and mobile production customers.Early customers include Australia Broadcast Corporation, Pittsburgh-based mobile vendor NEP Supershooters, and FOX O & O WAGA-TV Atlanta.
