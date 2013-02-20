Grant Communications Stations Dark for Dish Subs

A dispute over retransmission consent terms between Grant Communications

and Dish Network has shut off the Grant stations' signal in Roanoke, Huntsville,

Davenport and LaCrosse (Wis.). Four Fox affiliates, two CW outlets and one

MyNetworkTV station are affected. The station signals went dark early in the

morning Feb. 16; looming for the Fox affiliates is the Daytona 500 telecast Feb

24.

A statement on the WZDX Huntsville homepage read in part:

"Please rest assured our entire management staffs are

working around the clock, trying to come to an agreement with the Dish Network

comparable to all our other cable agreements. However, Dish continues to not

answer our phone calls or meet with our negotiating team, dragging out the

process at their own pace."

"We are disappointed that Grant has chosen to be unreasonable in its

demands, as many Dish customers in the Grant markets enjoy their Fox

programming," said Sruta Vootukuru, Dish director of

programming. "Grant's request that Dish pay three times what it

paid just over a year ago is well beyond market rates, and we hope

Grant will become more reasonable so we can make these channels

available to our customers."

Said Debbie Reardon, Grant's director of marketing, "We

hope to have a solution at any moment."