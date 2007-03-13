Granite Sees Double-Digit Gains in Q4
Granite Broadcasting reported a 14% increase in net revenue for the fourth quarter 2006, as well as a nearly 9% gain for the full year. Granite reported big gains in broadcast cash flow, up 53% during the fourth quarter and 41% for the year.
“Revenue from the new station we operate in Binghamton (NY), strong political revenue and solid non-political local growth, particularly in Detroit, Duluth and Fresno, all contributed to our revenue performance,” stated CEO W. Don Cornwell.
New York-based Granite owns stations in 11 markets across the country.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.