Granite looks to sell Detroit WB affil

Granite has been quietly shopping its WB affiliate in Detroit, WDWB-TV

according to sources familiar with the situation.

"It will formally go on the market next week," said one

source on Friday familiar with Granite's plans.

Speculation is Granite wants to sell Detroit possibly to pay down debt and to support its duopoly in San Francisco, where the company's KNTV has agreed to pay NBC more than $30 million a year (for 10 years) for the right to the NBC affiliation there.

That affiliation is scheduled to take effect in January

2002.

Granite officials could not be reached for comment Friday. - Steve McClellan