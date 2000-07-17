Granite grants pols two TV minutes

Granite Broadcasting will give political candidates two minutes of TV airtime per week in the six weeks leading up to the November elections.

Senate, gubernatorial and some House candidates will have a chance to provide one-minute answers to questions developed by independent organizations on different issues. Granite will provide the time on six stations in California, Illinois and New York.

Two minutes per week in the six weeks leading up to a campaign is far less time than Paul Taylor's Alliance for Better Campaigns has been pushing for. "It's a step in the right direction," Taylor says, "but I wish it were a bigger step."