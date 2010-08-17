Granite, BIM Renew Web Deal

Granite Broadcasting has renewed its Web partnership with Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM). BIM will continue to provide technology, content and revenue solutions for the Granite Websites, including its corporate site GraniteTV.com as well as those representing the stations WBNG Binghamton, WKBW Buffalo and KSEE Fresno, among others.

Most of the Granite sites recently relaunched, featuring a new preview pane, 16x9 video and strategically placed links to social media such as stations' Facebook and Twitter feeds.

"The BIM partnership enables Granite to continue to fulfill its commitment to viewers and advertisers by elevating our diverse stations' digital platforms," said Granite CEO Peter Markham. "Now our management can efficiently work to better coordinate with the news and Web staff, providing flexibility plus a standard workflow for employees."

BIM CEO Timur Yarnall said BIM and Granite will collaborate on subsequent launches. "The partnership will help drive their digital business and the newly enhanced Websites are just the first in what we expect to be a series of collaborative projects," said Yarnall, "focused on user experience, engagement and revenue."

BIM's Web partners include stations owned by Belo, Fisher Communications and Gannett. BIM acquired the listings service TitanTV in February.

Granite owns or provides services to stations in 11 markets, including upstate New York and the Midwest.