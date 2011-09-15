Granite Adds CoolTV in Detroit

Granite's WMYD Detroit adds multicast music channel TheCoolTV Sept. 20, airing over the air and on Comcast in DMA No. 11. WMYD is a MyNetworkTV affiliate.

TheCoolTV has affiliation agreements with stations owned by LIN, Sinclair and Belo, among others, with carriage in 70 markets, says parent Cool Music Network.

David Bangura, WMYD president and general manager, cited Detroit's rich musical history in the station's decision to partner with TheCoolTV. "Detroit is the birthplace of Motown and My TV20 is pleased to provide our viewing audience with a free, all music video channel that is customized to satisfy their musical entertainment needs in a variety of genres," he said.