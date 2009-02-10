Grandy Upped at KMGH

Seven months after being named station manager, Byron Grandy was promoted to v.p./general manager at McGraw-Hill’s KMGH Denver, and its sister Azteca America affiliates in Denver and Colorado Springs.



Grandy, 47, joined KMGH as news director in 2000. He’s now responsible for “setting the station’s strategic direction, and for overseeing KMGH’s sales, operations and program content, as well as the operations of Azteca America Colorado and the station’s digital properties,” McGraw-Hill said in a statement.



“Since his appointment as station manager last year, Byron has taken over the day-to-day leadership responsibilities of our Denver operations, which delivered strong audience and financial growth in 2008,” said McGraw-Hill Broadcasting President Darrell K. Brown. “Byron is customer focused and deploys both traditional and new technologies to strengthen our ties with viewers and advertisers so that we can serve them better. With this expansion of his responsibilities, Byron is poised to further drive KMGH’s efforts to meet our customers’ evolving media needs.”



KMGH is an ABC affiliate. A few weeks back, it and Gannett’s KUSA announced they were sharing a helicopter.

