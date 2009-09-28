Grand Stadium.TV Inks Deals With KWCH, KHQ, KSTC

The high school sports Website GrandStadium.TV has lined up deals with Sunflower Broadcasting's KWCH Wichita, Cowles Co.'s KHQ Spokane and Hubbard's KSTC Minneapolis to feature games from the stations' markets online. The participating high schools produce their games, with the students picking up reporting, directing and producing tips.

"It's a great opportunity to broadcast local content for our viewers, and expose these students to future job opportunities available in broadcasting," said Sunflower Broadcasting President/General Manager Joan Barrett.

Stations will offer some games for free and others as a pay-per-view deal. GrandStadium.TV launched as a joint venture between station Website host WorldNow and sports consultant Stu Swartz. "We think high school sports is the untapped market," WorldNow President/CEO Gary Gannaway told B&C last year.

Participating stations keep 100% of the sponsorship revenue from GrandStadium.TV. The site can also be embedded onto the station's site to create additional traffic.

"As the broadcast home of Minnesota championship tournament coverage, we're pleased to be able to offer free webcasting of the many high school sports and activities sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League," said KSTC Station Manager Susan Wentz.