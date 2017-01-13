Grand Rapids' Kim Krause Heading to WXMI as GM

Kim Krause, currently VP of sales and marketing at Tegna’s WZZM Grand Rapids, Mich., has been named the general manager of WXMI, the market’s Tribune-owned Fox affiliate.

Krause starts the new job on Jan. 24. Before her current position at WZZM, an ABC affiliate, she worked in several other sales management positions including general sales manager and local sales manager.

Krause also currently serves as vice chairman of the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. She has also served on numerous other community boards including The Humane Society of Western Michigan and Camp Newaygo for Girls.