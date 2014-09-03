Granato Named KTRK Houston VP of News

Wendy Granato has been named KTRK Houston VP of news and digital content. She's been executive news producer of special projects at the ABC-owned station for the past 12 years.

"Wendy gives us a seasoned news manager who will hit the ground running," said Henry Florsheim, KTRK president and general manager. "She knows the market, the staff and has demonstrated the ability to create top quality content across a range of formats and platforms."

Prior to her executive news producer post, Granato was executive producer of The Deborah Duncan Show, which aired weekday mornings on KTRK.