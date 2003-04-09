Granada's Gray joins ABC
Duncan Gray has been named vice president of alternative series and specials
at ABC, said Andrea Wong, senior VP of alternative series and
specials.
Gray comes to ABC from U.K.-based Granada Content, where he was controller of
entertainment.
Gray moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1990s to work on the development of
Mark Burnett's Survivor, and he has executive-produced Saturday Night
Takeaway on Britain's ITV, and U.K. program Pop Stars: The Rivals.
Granada has been teaming up with ABC on various reality projects, most recently
I'm a Celebrity . Get Me Out of Here! and February's high-rated Michael
Jackson documentary.
Granada Entertainment is also working with NBC on American Princess,
to air in six episodes this summer.
