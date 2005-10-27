Granada: Show Me the Monet

Granada International has been named to sell the new BBC series The Impressionists.

No, it's not a show about Will Jordan and David Frye, but a fact-based drama on the artists who launched the Impressionist movement: Monet, Manet, Degas, Renoir and Cézanne.

Taking a cue from the theatrical Girl With the Pearl Earring, the series will use special effects to take viewers inside the artist's paintings to help tell the story about the ground-breaking movement.

The series, currently in production in France, will be available for international distribution in 2006.