Granada: Show Me the Monet
Granada International has been named to sell the new BBC series The Impressionists.
No, it's not a show about Will Jordan and David Frye, but a fact-based drama on the artists who launched the Impressionist movement: Monet, Manet, Degas, Renoir and Cézanne.
Taking a cue from the theatrical Girl With the Pearl Earring, the series will use special effects to take viewers inside the artist's paintings to help tell the story about the ground-breaking movement.
The series, currently in production in France, will be available for international distribution in 2006.
