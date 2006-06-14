Granada Opens Asia Office

ITV's Granada International has opened an Asia office and named James Ross to head it up in the newly created post of regional director, Asia.

Ross had most recently been media marketing and distribution director at Bloomberg Television, based in Hong Kong, where Granada's new office will also be located.

Granada has recently sold Fox's reality show Hell's Kitchen in Thailand, Korea, India and the Philippines, according to the company.

Ross will oversee existing licensing and formatting business in the region, as well as development for the mobile and broadband platforms. Asia has some of the highest penetration rates of both.

George Sakkalli, VP, international sales for Japan, Russia, and Africa, will continue to focus on Japan TV sales.

