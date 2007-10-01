Granada Names Senior Sales Executive
Granada International, which distributes more than 35,000 hours of U.K. and U.S. TV shows and film libraries, named Tobias de Graaf senior vice president of sales for Europe.
de Graaf, who will be based in London, comes from Zodiac, where he had been director of sales and acquisitions.
