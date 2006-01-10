Granada Names Drama Head

Granada International has named Noel Hedges head of drama for the European TV distribution company.

Hedges has been VP, sales, at Granada International, heading up program sales in France and Scandinavia. Prior to joining the company, he was a sales executive for Carlton International, and, before that, he was with BBC Acquisitions.

Granada is looking to boost its drama programming, which already includes series Prime Suspect, Coronation Street, Dirty Filthy Love, and the killer trio of Blue Murder, Murder City and Murder in Suburbia.