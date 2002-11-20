Granada hopes to cut it on ABC
Granada Entertainment USA is bringing yet another British hit over to ABC.
The United Kingdom production house is partnering with The Walt Disney Co.-owned Touchstone Television on
Cutting It, a series that takes place in an Atlanta hair salon. The show
is already a hit in Britain, where it airs on the British Broadcasting Corp.
The ABC show will be written by Emmy Award-winning writer Mark Perry, of
Party of Five, Law & Order and The Wonder Years. John
Turrtletaub of Junction Entertainment is on board to direct, while Granada's Ann
Johnson will join Perry and Turrtletaub as executive producers.
Granada is in the process of launching two other U.S. series: ABC's I'm a
Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and Fox's The Grubbs.
The company has also produced two television movies -- Skinwalkers
with Robert Redford for PBS and Second Nature with Alec Baldwin for Turner Network Television
-- three miniseries for PBS, including Dr. Zhivago, and many hours of
U.S. cable programming.
